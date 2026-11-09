Rajat Jaswel charged with murder after Navneet Kaur shot dead
World
Navneet Kaur, a 26-year-old woman of Indian origin, was found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in west London last week.
Police discovered her during a welfare check on Chertsey Road in Hounslow.
A 31-year-old man, Rajat Jaswel, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Sarah Lee seeks doorbell dashcam footage
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee shared condolences with Kaur's family and said the investigation is still ongoing.
Officers are asking anyone who might have doorbell or dashcam footage from that day to come forward, saying it could really help piece together what happened before Kaur's death.