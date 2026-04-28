Rajnath Singh meets Russian, Chinese counterparts at Bishkek SCO summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Chinese counterpart and was seen interacting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The meeting was part of a series of strategic engagements aimed at discussing regional security and stability. Earlier, Singh paid tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath at Victory Square in Bishkek.

Meeting agenda SCO Defence Ministers' meeting to address West Asia conflict impact The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting is expected to focus on international peace, counter-terrorism initiatives, and enhanced defense cooperation among member nations. The summit comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Defence Ministry said this year's meeting is likely to explore strategies to mitigate the impact of hostilities in the region.

Diplomatic stance Singh's emphasis on India's commitment to global peace Before leaving New Delhi, Singh had emphasized India's commitment to global peace and zero tolerance for terrorism and extremism. On his arrival in Bishkek, he was given a traditional ceremonial reception with Borsok, a Kyrgyz delicacy. Apart from the summit, Singh is expected to hold bilateral meetings with defense ministers of other participating countries on mutual security interests.

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