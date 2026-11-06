Ranjeev Puri becomes 1st Indian American Michigan House speaker
Ranjeev Puri just became the first Indian American to be elected speaker of the Michigan House, a big milestone for representation.
He shared his excitement and gratitude online, saying he's "humbled to be elected" and ready to team up with other state leaders on their goals.
Puri's leadership emphasizes affordability and inclusion
Puri, the son of Punjabi immigrants, became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020 and was appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party in the House in 2025.
He's worked on Obama's campaigns, spent time in the auto industry, and holds an MBA from Chicago Booth.
Chintan Patel, executive director, Indian American Impact, says his leadership shows real commitment to tackling issues for South Asian Michiganders, especially around affordability and inclusion.