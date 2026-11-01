Rawalpindi families abandon LPG as cylinder price hits PKR 13,500

In Rawalpindi, families are giving up on LPG for cooking because prices have shot up: an LPG cylinder now costs PKR 13,500, up from PKR 10,000 just recently.

With refills also pricier and supplies tight, many households are turning to firewood, coal, or even sawdust to get by.

Muhammad Faizan, a furniture factory owner, said waste wood previously dumped near Nullah Lai was being collected by residents for cooking.