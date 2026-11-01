Rawalpindi families abandon LPG as cylinder price hits PKR 13,500
In Rawalpindi, families are giving up on LPG for cooking because prices have shot up: an LPG cylinder now costs PKR 13,500, up from PKR 10,000 just recently.
With refills also pricier and supplies tight, many households are turning to firewood, coal, or even sawdust to get by.
Muhammad Faizan, a furniture factory owner, said waste wood previously dumped near Nullah Lai was being collected by residents for cooking.
Pakistan private companies threaten LPG shutdowns
LPG prices jumped 5.3% in a month after new rates were set by regulators.
Most of Pakistan's LPG is imported, about 70%, so supply depends heavily on private companies.
Now those companies are threatening to shut down operations over being left out of key decisions, which could make things even tougher for families already struggling with fuel costs.