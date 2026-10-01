REACH air ambulance crashed off Avalon with 5 aboard
World
A REACH air ambulance helicopter crashed into the ocean just after taking off from Avalon, Catalina Island on Wednesday night.
The aircraft lost signal only eight seconds after takeoff, with five people reportedly aboard.
Los Angeles County, Coast Guard respond
Rescue crews from Los Angeles County and the US Coast Guard jumped into action near Pebbly Beach, with three people rescued by boat crews and two others spotted by the US Coast Guard.
Local officials say multiple agencies are working together and are praying for everyone on board.