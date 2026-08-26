Modi speaks to Nepal PM after flash flood kills 16 

The floods, caused by the sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district, have left at least 16 dead and 32 security personnel missing.

Reports say that 291 foreign nationals are also missing, including at least 105 Indians.

Among them are three US citizens, 17 Malaysians, and nationals from the UK (12), South Africa (four), Australia (one), and the Netherlands (one).

India has also set up emergency helplines for Indian nationals affected by the floods.