Modi speaks to Nepal PM after flash flood kills 16
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah over the devastating floods in the country that have claimed 16 lives. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal." He also assured that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and that teams are coordinating closely on rescue efforts.
Disaster toll
16 dead, 32 security personnel missing
The floods, caused by the sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district, have left at least 16 dead and 32 security personnel missing.
Reports say that 291 foreign nationals are also missing, including at least 105 Indians.
Among them are three US citizens, 17 Malaysians, and nationals from the UK (12), South Africa (four), Australia (one), and the Netherlands (one).
India has also set up emergency helplines for Indian nationals affected by the floods.
Global aid
Shah has called an emergency meeting
PM Shah has called an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority to assess the situation.
He said, "Work has started to take necessary steps in coordination with the medical team, scouts, and Red Cross."
"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said. "People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert."
China's action
China orders rescue efforts after mudslide hits border area
Officials said rescue helicopters were unable to land in Nepal's Syapru Besi and Timure, located in the mountainous district of Rasuwa and home to approximately 50,000 people, due to the river flowing above its normal course.
China's Xinhua news agency said the mudslide occurred on Nepal's side and hit the Gyirong port to cut roads, communications and power links in the Shigatse region near the border with Nepal.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts.
Embassy action
Chinese embassy in Nepal activates emergency response mechanism
The People's Armed Police sent 145 officers and soldiers to assist with emergency response operations.
The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has also activated its emergency response mechanism after flash floods hit the Gyirong-Rasuwa border area.
The embassy assessed the situation of Chinese citizens and enterprises in the affected area and urged rescue efforts by Nepalese authorities.
The Tibet Autonomous Region shares a roughly 1,400-km border with Nepal.