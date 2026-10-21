Real firearm used in Mosshead Road targeted attack, police say
World
Someone fired a gun at an apartment on Mosshead Road, Kilmarnock, just after 8pm on 12 October.
Police say it was a "targeted attack." Thankfully, no one was hurt, just a damaged window.
Officers launched an investigation and confirmed that a real firearm was used.
Detectives review CCTV and seek witnesses
Detectives are checking CCTV footage and have already done forensic work at the scene. Officers are still around the area, following up on leads to find out who's behind this reckless act.
Detective Inspector Jamie Carruth called the shooting, "This was a completely reckless act and there could have been much more serious consequences."
and police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help keep the community safe.