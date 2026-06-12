Why Trump reversed threat to hit 'Iran very hard tonight' 

Diplomatic developments

Deal could be finalized this weekend: Trump

Soon after, Trump announced on Truth Social that a deal could be signed as early as this weekend. "We just made a great settlement of the war in Iran and we'll be subject to finalization of documents," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We should get done over the next few days." However, Iranian state media reported that foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said while parts of the negotiating text are ready, Iran won't budge on its red lines.