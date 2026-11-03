Recent global air crashes leave 20 dead, prompt safety scrutiny

In Florida, a charter jet crashed into a residential area on November 2 while flying from Austin to the Bahamas, killing nine people; US officials are now investigating what went wrong.

Just days earlier in India, six lives were lost when a helicopter went down in Uttarakhand. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is checking if all protocols were followed.

Meanwhile, Nepal saw two helicopters collide near Mount Everest, and Bosnia lost four people in a European Union peacekeeping chopper crash.

Investigations into the Florida, Uttarakhand, and Bosnia incidents are ongoing as experts search for answers.