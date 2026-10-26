Strait of Hormuz: Ship attacks hit record high in October
What's the story
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil trade, has witnessed a record number of attacks on commercial shipping vessels in October. The data comes from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which tracks maritime security incidents worldwide. Noam Raydan, a senior fellow at the institute and who maintains its interactive shipping incident map, confirmed that "October has seen the highest number of ship attacks on record."
War impact
113 attacks since February 28
The data from the Washington Institute shows that there have been 28 confirmed and reported attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways this October.
Since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, a total of 113 attacks have been recorded.
Most of the attacks that took place in September and October were in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting a worrying trend for maritime security in these regions.
Global validation
IMO data shows damage to supertankers
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has also corroborated the increase in attacks, reporting 120 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and wider Middle East since the conflict with Iran began.
The IMO has recorded damage to over 30 supertankers, or Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), during these attacks.
A Reuters review of IMO data and MarineTraffic vessel data showed that 11 were attacked this October alone.
Market dynamics
Freight rates exceed $1M per day
Despite the rising threat, more tankers are coming under attack as shipowners are tempted to load cargoes inside the Gulf.
This is due to daily freight rates exceeding $1 million and steeper discounts offered by regional producers against dated Brent.
Greece-based consultancy Marisks noted that "October 2026 has emerged as the most intense period of maritime attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the escalation of hostilities in March."
Tactical approach
A look at UK Maritime Trade Operations report
Raydan believes that by intensifying attacks, Iran is trying to disrupt the recovery in shipments and influence global energy markets ahead of November's US midterm elections.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported Tehran adopting such tactics, citing two senior Iranian officials.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has recorded 135 incidents related to the US-Iran conflict as of October 16, but admitted it was struggling to capture the whole picture due to insufficient voluntary reporting by shippers.