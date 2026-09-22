You can now browse slavery records from British colonies online

The collection, dubbed the Former British Colonies Enslavement Registers, consists 300,000 pages detailing enslaved individuals in former British colonies between 1813 and 1840.

The registers were created by the British government after the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade in 1807. They were intended to prevent illegal trading and monitor the population.

Each entry includes names, ages, physical descriptions, family ties, births, deaths, and transfers of ownership, with some even distinguishing whether a person was born in Africa or Caribbean.