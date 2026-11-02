Renfe train collided with stationary Iryo near Urda killing 69
World
A devastating train crash near Urda, Spain, on Wednesday claimed 69 lives, including four Americans, after a Renfe train collided with a stationary Iryo train about 130km south of Madrid.
Authorities have identified most victims, and families have expressed their wish to travel to Spain to carry out in-person identification, with authorities awaiting their arrival in the country.
It's being called one of the worst rail disasters in Europe this century.
International victims raise Spain safety concerns
Victims came from several countries, including Japan, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Tunisia, and the Czech Republic.
This is already Spain's second high-speed rail accident this year.
The tragedy has sparked questions about rail safety, especially with national elections just weeks away.