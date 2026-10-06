Bestselling author, ex-politician Jeffrey Archer passes away at 86

Born on April 15, 1940, in North London, Archer moved to Weston-super-Mare in Somerset.

He was elected MP for Louth in 1969 and served as Conservative Party deputy chairman.

However, his political career was marred by a perjury conviction in 2001 for lying during a libel case against the Daily Star.

He was released in 2003 and returned to the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.