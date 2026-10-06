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Home / News / World News / Bestselling author, ex-politician Jeffrey Archer passes away at 86
Bestselling author, ex-politician Jeffrey Archer passes away at 86
Jeffrey Archer sold over 300 million books in his five-decade writing career

Bestselling author, ex-politician Jeffrey Archer passes away at 86

By Snehil Singh
Oct 06, 2026
08:13 am
What's the story

Bestselling author and former politician Jeffrey Archer has passed away at the age of 86. His publisher HarperCollins confirmed that he died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday. Archer, who sold over 300 million books in his five-decade writing career, was best known for works like the Clifton Chronicles and Kane and Abel.

Career overview

Archer's political career

Born on April 15, 1940, in North London, Archer moved to Weston-super-Mare in Somerset.

He was elected MP for Louth in 1969 and served as Conservative Party deputy chairman.

However, his political career was marred by a perjury conviction in 2001 for lying during a libel case against the Daily Star.

He was released in 2003 and returned to the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.

Last novel

'Master storyteller': HarperCollins pays tribute

HarperCollins described Archer as a "master storyteller" whose readers "meant everything to him."

His last book, Adam and Eve, was set to be released this week. The author had been busy promoting his final novel before his death.

He appeared at the Leicester Square Theatre in London on Sunday for a book signing event with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

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Public response

Other tributes to Archer

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch expressed her shock at Archer's death, calling him a "great source of encouragement," the BBC ﻿reported.

HarperCollins UK CEO and Jeffrey's editor Kate Elton paid tribute to Archer as an "editor's dream" and a "master storyteller."

Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called him a "dear friend and extraordinary human being," praising his storytelling gift.

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