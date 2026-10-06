Bestselling author, ex-politician Jeffrey Archer passes away at 86
What's the story
Bestselling author and former politician Jeffrey Archer has passed away at the age of 86. His publisher HarperCollins confirmed that he died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday. Archer, who sold over 300 million books in his five-decade writing career, was best known for works like the Clifton Chronicles and Kane and Abel.
Career overview
Archer's political career
Born on April 15, 1940, in North London, Archer moved to Weston-super-Mare in Somerset.
He was elected MP for Louth in 1969 and served as Conservative Party deputy chairman.
However, his political career was marred by a perjury conviction in 2001 for lying during a libel case against the Daily Star.
He was released in 2003 and returned to the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.
Last novel
'Master storyteller': HarperCollins pays tribute
HarperCollins described Archer as a "master storyteller" whose readers "meant everything to him."
His last book, Adam and Eve, was set to be released this week. The author had been busy promoting his final novel before his death.
He appeared at the Leicester Square Theatre in London on Sunday for a book signing event with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.
Public response
Other tributes to Archer
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch expressed her shock at Archer's death, calling him a "great source of encouragement," the BBC reported.
HarperCollins UK CEO and Jeffrey's editor Kate Elton paid tribute to Archer as an "editor's dream" and a "master storyteller."
Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called him a "dear friend and extraordinary human being," praising his storytelling gift.