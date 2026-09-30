Rep. Brian Mast leads US lawmakers to India over SRIA
A group of US lawmakers, led by Rep. Brian Mast, visited India to talk about the fresh Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA).
This new law, signed by President Trump on September 18, authorizes tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, if the President decides to impose them.
Since India relies heavily on Russian oil, this move could shake things up for its energy supplies.
US team discusses energy, visits Dharamshala
The US team met with top Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Their talks focused on energy security (a big deal right now), defense tech, and global issues.
The delegation also stopped by Dharamshala to show support for Tibetans.
Meanwhile, Indian leaders made it clear they're worried about keeping their energy options open and protecting their independent foreign policy as these new rules roll out.