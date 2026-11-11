Rep. Huffman will ask agencies, companies to preserve project records

Democrats are ready to investigate these projects, especially those on public lands, using hearings and possibly subpoenas if needed.

Huffman said, "Everything is coming; it's all coming." "It's just going to be an entirely new day." "Especially because we have standing to go to court if we have to." and "We'll have tools to be able to stop a lot of it."

The Interior Department rejected the allegations, but a hearing is expected early next year.