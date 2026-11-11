Rep. Huffman will ask agencies, companies to preserve project records
Trump's fast-tracked construction projects in Washington, like the Triumphal Arch and East Potomac Golf Links, are raising eyebrows.
Whistleblowers say important records might have been destroyed just as Democrats prepare to take control of the House in January 2027.
Jared Huffman, who will soon lead the House Natural Resources Committee, plans to ask federal agencies and private companies to save any related documents so nothing gets lost or deleted.
Democrats prepare investigations, Interior rejects allegations
Democrats are ready to investigate these projects, especially those on public lands, using hearings and possibly subpoenas if needed.
Huffman said, "Everything is coming; it's all coming." "It's just going to be an entirely new day." "Especially because we have standing to go to court if we have to." and "We'll have tools to be able to stop a lot of it."
The Interior Department rejected the allegations, but a hearing is expected early next year.