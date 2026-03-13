Report claims Iran's new leader 'in coma' after airstrike 

A report has claimed that Iran 's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in a coma after being critically injured in an airstrike. Sources told The Sun that he lost at least one leg and suffered serious stomach or liver damage. It is unclear if he was injured on the same day his 86-year-old father was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Per The Sun, Mojtaba is currently being treated at the Sina University Hospital in Tehran.

Medical status Mojtaba is being treated by trusted trauma surgeon The hospital has been sealed off and is under heavy security. According to the tabloid's source, he is in "very serious" condition and under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, Iran's Minister of Health and a top trauma surgeon. The source said, "One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured...He is apparently in a coma as well." Zafarghandi was himself wounded during the Iran-Iraq War and is trusted by the regime.

Strategic silence Iranian state TV airs Mojtaba's 1st statement since war began Earlier, Iranian state TV refered to the late ayatollah's successor as "Jaanbaz of Ramadan," or wounded war veteran, without providing any details. On Thursday, Iranian state TV broadcast what they claim is Mojtaba's first statement since taking power. The statement, read by a news anchor, vowed continued attacks on Dubai and blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Other reports allege that Mojtaba may be unaware of the ongoing war or his own ascension as Supreme Leader.

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Military continuity Iran's military strategy remains unchanged despite loss of ayatollahs Despite the massive loss, Iran's military strategy remains unchanged, The Sun report further claimed. Khamenei had previously set up 31 regional commands of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to take over in case of regime decapitation. Commanders across the nation are now under orders to fight on indefinitely without a central leader. This has led to speculation that Iran is being run by a "Ghost Ayatollah."

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