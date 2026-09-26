Report: Gaza residents ration gas and heat water with scraps
Life in Gaza right now is all about making do with less.
A new report shows how people like Alaa Hessi are rationing gas just to cook, while 12-year-old Ramadan collects scraps to heat water.
Even basics like water deliveries are unreliable, so getting through each day takes a lot of creativity and patience.
Blockade reshapes daily life in Gaza
The blockade is not only about missing essentials. It is also changing daily life and culture.
Children who skate with Rajab al-Reefi's Gaza Skate Team cannot get new boards because of import bans, but they still show up and keep rolling.
Prof Mahmoud Seydam is finding ways to keep classes going without standard supplies, and Mansoura Ibrahim Mohammed Abdel Dayem tells her grandchildren stories of their history.
Through it all, Gazans's resilience really stands out.