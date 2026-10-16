Report: Migrants filled 80% of additional UK payroll jobs 2014-25
A new report shows that migrants took up 80% of all additional payroll jobs in the UK between 2014 and 2025, with British nationals filling just a fraction, 734,000 out of 3.7 million roles.
Non-E.U. workers, especially, saw big gains, adding 2.5 million jobs to their workforce.
Indians largest non-EU group in UK.
Indian nationals now make up the largest group of non-E.U. workers in the UK holding more than a million jobs as of late 2025.
This shift points to a more diverse job market where migrants are essential for filling roles across different sectors.
UK £14.3bn welfare to foreign nationals
The report also highlights concerns about rising welfare costs (£14.3 billion of working-age welfare spending is now flowing to foreign nationals in Britain)
and notes that heavy reliance on migrant labor may be holding back wage growth and leaving millions of people drifting away from the labor market.
The findings suggest Britain needs a better balance between supporting local talent and welcoming migrant workers.