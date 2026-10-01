Report: Students heavily using Google's AI show 20-point science drop
A new report says students who rely a lot on Google's AI tools at school are having trouble with critical thinking and problem-solving.
On average, they scored 20 points lower in science than classmates who reported never using AI.
Even though experts warned about the risks, these tools are still widely used in classrooms around the world.
Eighth-grader Richard Scott struggles without AI
The report shares how students like Richard Scott, an eighth-grader from Pennsylvania, find it tough to take tests without AI help, showing just how much some kids now depend on technology.
Test scores in the US have also dropped by 14 points since 2022.
While Google says its software helps more than 170 million students and teachers around the world learn, some teachers worry that too much tech is making things harder for kids, not easier.