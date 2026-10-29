Report: UK international students could add £40.4 billion in 2024-25
A new report says international students who started higher education courses in the UK in 2024-25 could add a massive £40.4 billion from the cohort that started in 2024-25, over the duration of their studies, to the country's economy, even after public service costs are factored in.
With 404,500 students expected, their presence is still a big win for the UK despite numbers dipping a bit since 2022-23.
Each UK international student averages £100,000
On average, each international student brings in about £100,000 and helps support almost 287,300 jobs across the country.
Plus, on average, the net economic contribution is estimated at £62 million per parliamentary constituency.
The report points out how important it is for future policies to balance these economic benefits with any related costs.