Report: US slowed Iran intelligence sharing during Tulsi Gabbard tenure
World
A new report says the US slowed down sharing intelligence on Iran and other global threats during Donald Trump's administration.
The slowdown, which happened while Tulsi Gabbard was director of national intelligence, left Congress and federal agencies with less information and raised worries about missing pieces in threat assessments.
DNI Jay Clayton restoring agency coordination
Tensions between top intelligence offices, mainly the ODNI and the CIA, led to a pause in joint reports and even stopped some briefings to Congress, especially after major moments like the US intervention in Iran in 2025.
Now, current DNI Jay Clayton is working to get agencies back on track so policymakers have what they need for national security decisions.