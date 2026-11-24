Reported crude bomb blasts injure at least 30 in Gopalganj
On Monday, at least 30 people were injured when crude bombs reportedly exploded during clashes that followed Awami League procession-related arguments in Gopalganj.
The chaos broke out at busy spots like Launch Ghat and the cricket stadium, leading to clashes between local youths and political activists, plus damage to a dozen shops.
Awami League shutdown prompts security tightening
With the Awami League planning a nationwide shutdown on November 29-30, security has been tightened.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in several areas.
Some of those injured needed hospital care.
Authorities say they are ready to take legal action once complaints are officially filed.