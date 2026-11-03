Reported cyber incident disrupts fridges at over 100 European stores
A reported cyber incident has messed with the fridges and freezers at more than 100 European stores, leaving stores scrambling as food spoiled.
Belgium appears to be one of the hardest hit countries, while Sweden and Ireland reported problems, with investigators now trying to figure out exactly what happened.
Belgium supermarkets suffer cooling failures
Belgium's supermarkets took a big hit: Delhaize stores had their cooling systems knocked out, Carrefour faced issues in 15 locations, and five Spar shops were affected too.
Even IKEA's Mons store wasn't spared.
One local butcher lost €15,000 worth of meat after fridge temperatures shot up to 18 degrees Celsius.
Incidents raise supermarket tech security concerns
Sweden's Coop and Ireland's food wholesaler Musgrave reported similar problems.
This comes just after a recent incident in France where overheating fridges caused spoilage and even fires.
All these incidents are raising serious questions about how secure supermarket tech really is.