Republican Byron Donalds projected to become Florida's 1st Black governor
World
Byron Donalds, a Republican, is projected to become Florida's first Black governor after the 2026 midterms, a big moment for the state and a sign of its growing diversity.
These elections are making history nationwide, with Keisha Lance Bottoms also in the spotlight in Georgia.
Elections highlight rising African American leadership
Donalds's bid marks a real shift for Florida politics, reflecting how leadership is changing across the country.
Bottoms' prominence is just as noteworthy: she has become Georgia's first woman and first Black governor.
Together, these races highlight how more African Americans are stepping into top roles and reshaping what political leadership looks like in America.