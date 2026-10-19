Republican lawmakers propose H-1B exemption threshold rise to about $140,000
World
Republican lawmakers have proposed raising the compensation threshold from $60,000 to about $140,000 for workers to qualify for the exemption under H-1B visa rules.
This big change, part of a new bill in Congress, aims to update rules that haven't shifted since 1998 and make sure wages keep up with the times.
The move especially targets companies that rely heavily on H-1B workers.
H-1B bill still needs approval
A lot of H-1B holders, many from India working in tech, won't all need to earn $140,000, but companies with lots of H-1Bs may have to rethink their hiring if salaries don't meet the new bar.
The bill still needs approval from Congress and the president before anything changes, so it's one to watch if you're eyeing a US tech career.