Republicans in turmoil after 2026 midterms as Democrats capture Congress

The Republican Party is facing major upheaval after losing the 2026 midterms, with Democrats now in control of both the House and the Senate.

The loss has sparked finger-pointing within the GOP, among lawmakers, party figures and allies of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Lawler summed up the frustration, saying, "Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost," highlighting just how divided things are as the party tries to figure out its next move.