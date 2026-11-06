Republicans in turmoil after 2026 midterms as Democrats capture Congress
The Republican Party is facing major upheaval after losing the 2026 midterms, with Democrats now in control of both the House and the Senate.
The loss has sparked finger-pointing within the GOP, among lawmakers, party figures and allies of President Donald Trump.
Rep. Mike Lawler summed up the frustration, saying, "Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost," highlighting just how divided things are as the party tries to figure out its next move.
Wiles urged to resign, Hegseth criticized
Top Trump officials are feeling the heat post-defeat. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are being pushed for answers on what went wrong.
Campaign official Caroline Sunshine even called for Wiles to step down. Meanwhile, Hegseth faces criticism over his handling of the Iran war and was floated for a possible Senate appointment.