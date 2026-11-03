Republicans spend $1.9B in October as midterms ads hit $4.01B
With the 2026 midterms coming up, Republicans are leading the ad spending race, dropping $1.9 billion in October alone (more than $60 million a day) to try to keep control of Congress.
Democrats aren't far behind, but together with independents, total ad spending for just one month hit a record-breaking $4.01 billion.
Donors and PACs may push $11.6B
This election cycle is officially the priciest ever, already committed to $11.2 billion to advertising and future reservations and possibly reaching $11.6 billion by Election Day.
Major donors and PACs are fueling this surge, like Elon Musk's America PAC, which has spent big on tight Senate races (think Texas: James Talarico vs. Ken Paxton).
The results will shape who runs Congress during the final two years of Donald Trump's second presidential term and could impact everything from education to reproductive rights locally.