Republicans spend $1.9B in October as midterms ads hit $4.01B

This election cycle is officially the priciest ever, already committed to $11.2 billion to advertising and future reservations and possibly reaching $11.6 billion by Election Day.

Major donors and PACs are fueling this surge, like Elon Musk's America PAC, which has spent big on tight Senate races (think Texas: James Talarico vs. Ken Paxton).

The results will shape who runs Congress during the final two years of Donald Trump's second presidential term and could impact everything from education to reproductive rights locally.