Retired military leaders urge Pentagon to stop Hasan's execution livestream
72 retired US military leaders are urging the Pentagon to call off plans to live-stream Nidal Hasan's firing squad execution set for December 3, 2026.
They're calling the idea "barbaric" and worry that showing it could turn Hasan into a "martyr."
President Trump had initially approved the live-stream, but now faces strong pushback from both political parties.
Ex-military leaders warn constitutional risk
The former military leaders, including retired Maj. Gen. Tony Taguba and Charles Bolden, a US Marine Corps Major General who became the head of Nasa, say that even though they did not oppose the death penalty being carried out, making an execution public crosses a line and could violate constitutional protections against cruel punishment.
They also warn it might damage the military's reputation and stir up anti-American feelings.
If it goes ahead, this would be America's first public execution in nearly 100 years, a move many politicians, academics and experts, and religious leaders think is just wrong.