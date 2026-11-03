Richard Horne warns UK faces AI ransomware threat by 2028
Heads up: the UK could be hit by some serious cyberattacks from Russia, China, and Iran in the next few years.
Richard Horne of the National Cyber Security Centre says these attacks might go way beyond those recent hacks that messed with supermarket fridges across Europe.
He is especially concerned that by 2028, AI-powered ransomware could target Britain's critical infrastructure.
NCSC warns China most advanced threat
Horne points out that while Russia keeps targeting UK military networks and Iran causes trouble worldwide, China stands out as the most advanced threat because of its use of AI.
As he puts it, Horne says these are just the first examples, and AI will allow hackers to exploit these weaknesses at scale.
The NCSC warns that relying on outdated systems could leave important infrastructure wide open to future attacks.