Rishi Sunak praises India's AI optimism and flags trust hurdle
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak highlighted how India's conversation around artificial intelligence feels "incredibly positive," especially compared with the skepticism he sees in places like the US.
He pointed out that public trust is a big hurdle for AI, and said it's crucial to show how AI can help people, not just replace them.
Rishi Sunak urges inclusive AI benefits
Sunak urged leaders to focus on making sure everyone benefits from AI, not just building smarter systems.
He praised India's strong digital scene and startups for helping spread tech more widely, mentioning programs like Mindspark that improve education affordably.
Drawing on history, he reminded everyone that every tech revolution brings both challenges and big wins, saying it takes time for society to catch up with the right rules.