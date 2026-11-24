Leaked data shows 1,000 Russian military suicides during Ukraine war
What's the story
Confidential data from Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat has revealed that over 1,000 Russian soldiers have died by suicide since the start of the Ukraine conflict. An additional 885 deaths were recorded as firearm-related injuries of "undetermined intent," a classification that experts believe can obscure suicides. This brings the total to about a regiment's worth of military personnel lost to suicide.
Military pressure
Intense pressure on Russian soldiers
The figures come from a cache of over 11 million death certificates obtained by the Belarusian opposition-linked hacking group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker collective Silent Crow.
The data provides a rare insight into the immense pressure on Russia's military forces nearly five years into the war.
Military analysts say this problem is compounded by intense pressure from fellow soldiers and commanders, as well as fear of being sent on extremely dangerous combat missions.
Underreported figures
Activists believe real number is higher
Rob Lee, a senior fellow at Foreign Policy Research Institute, said, "There's clearly a lot of coercion used by...Russian military to force people to go forward."
Activists and lawyers working with deserters believe the real number of suicides is even higher.
Ivan Chuvilyaev, a spokesperson for Idite Lesom, described the frontline as "a tin can" where little information escapes.
Officials have little interest in accurate count since these figures would be scrutinized further up the chain of command, he said.
Example
Combat deaths listed as suicides
Chuvilyaev and Lee suggested that the majority of incidents in which Russian soldiers died by suicide, typically after being wounded or as a Ukrainian drone approached, would likely be classified as combat deaths, not suicides.
In one case, Sergei Savenok, a 62-year-old lieutenant colonel from the Irkutsk area, was found shot dead in the occupied Luhansk region in July 2023, but his wife was told he committed suicide.
However, he is not listed among the suicides in the Rosstat records.
Mental health
'It's horrific, what's going on here'
Suicides are just one sign of an army under strain.
"It's horrific, what's going on here. I'll tell you when I get back," Alexei Bolgov, a sergeant guarding a military headquarters in the occupied Donetsk region, told his wife, Natalya, late October 2024.
Five weeks later, he walked into woodland and shot himself, according to a written account by his commander seen by the Guardian.
"On the day of his death, Bolgov was in a withdrawn state," his commander wrote.
Hacker
Courts received cases against 20,662 individuals for refusing to serve
According to the independent outlet Mediazona, by the end of May 2025, Russian military courts had received cases against 20,662 men for refusing to serve; the majority of them had been absent without leave.
IStories confirmed this information and discovered that at least 49,000 Russian military personnel had been declared deserters or absent without leave.