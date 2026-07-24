US-Iran conflict: Iranian drone strikes hit Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
What's the story
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated, with both sides trading strikes on military facilities. Iran has launched drone attacks on US bases across the Middle East. The strikes come after 13 consecutive nights of American attacks on Iran. In retaliation, Iran also targeted Kuwait and triggered air raid sirens in Bahrain and Jordan.
Escalating conflict
Damages in Hormuz will be paid using frozen funds: Trump
US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by announcing that damages to ships and cargo in the Strait of Hormuz will be paid for with "Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed this move as an "incendiary precedent," warning that "ensuing chaos will not be pretty or peaceful."
Ceasefire breakdown
US-Iran ceasefire agreement
In June, the US and Iran had signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to stop military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
However, Trump declared the ceasefire "over" after Iranian attacks on ships in the strait.
The MOU specified that "United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Military response
US strikes on Iran, triggers response
The US military has confirmed that it carried out strikes to degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian shipping in regional waters.
Targets included "Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities."
In response, Iran claimed to have attacked US bases in Kuwait and activated alarms in Bahrain and Jordan.
A drone crash at Iraq's Erbil International Airport temporarily halted flights, but operations have since resumed.