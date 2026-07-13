Sufi shrines targeted in Bangladesh amid rise of radicalism: Report

The report also mentions an attack on devotees at Hazrat Ibrahim Shah's Mazar in Sylhet during an Urs festival in March.

The attackers objected to music being played during the celebrations, seriously injuring three people and damaging a nearby mosque.

Dhaka's Shah Ali Bagdadi Mazar was also targeted, with footage showing assailants attacking Sufi followers with green sticks.

Other mazars targeted include Kushtia's Hazrat Shah Dargah Sharif and Barishal's Habib Shah Darbar Sharif.