Sufi shrines targeted in Bangladesh amid rise of radicalism: Report
What's the story
Radical groups in Bangladesh are increasingly targeting Sufi shrines and practices, a departure from their previous focus on religious minorities. The trend is highlighted in a report by the Dhaka-based Islamic Sufi organization Maqam: Centre for Sufi Heritage. The report reveals that at least six mazars were targeted between January and June 2026. Notably, an incident in April saw Pir Abdur Rahman killed inside his own mazar by a mob of nearly 300 people.
Cultural clash
Other notable attacks on mazars
The report also mentions an attack on devotees at Hazrat Ibrahim Shah's Mazar in Sylhet during an Urs festival in March.
The attackers objected to music being played during the celebrations, seriously injuring three people and damaging a nearby mosque.
Dhaka's Shah Ali Bagdadi Mazar was also targeted, with footage showing assailants attacking Sufi followers with green sticks.
Other mazars targeted include Kushtia's Hazrat Shah Dargah Sharif and Barishal's Habib Shah Darbar Sharif.
Tradition under threat
Historical context of attacks on Sufi sites
Sufism, a mystical Islamic tradition that emphasizes spiritual devotion and practices like music and poetry, is increasingly rejected by puritanical strands of Islam.
This trend isn't new; during Muhammad Yunus' interim government, 97 mazars were targeted in uncoordinated attacks, according to the same organization.
One shocking incident involved exhuming and burning a Pir's body at Nural Pagla Mazar in Rajbari.
Baul music, a traditional folk art form, is also criticized as "un-Islamic" by radical groups.
Rising radicalism
Talibanization and rise of radical elements
The trend of targeting Sufi practices seems to have continued under the current BNP regime.
A 32-page fact-finding report details evidence of growing Talibanization in Bangladesh.
As recently as May, radical elements allegedly stole BDT 96,000 in Dhaka. This has raised concerns about whether these groups feel emboldened under the current government.
Intolerance is also evident in other areas, such as Mufti Harun Izhar's call for displaying flags with Kalema during the ongoing football World Cup instead of national flags.