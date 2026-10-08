Riviera Elementary student Bellamy Dawkins-Morris killed when video board fell
World
A heartbreaking accident at Riviera Elementary in Palm Bay, Florida, took the life of five-year-old Bellamy Dawkins-Morris when a video display board fell on him during school hours.
Staff and emergency teams tried to help right away, but sadly, Bellamy did not make it.
Police are treating the case as a tragic accident and have started an investigation.
Family seeks answers, district offers support
Bellamy's family is asking how this could have happened and whether the board was properly secured or whether he was being supervised adequately.
His great-aunt, Miriam Rodriguez, said they want clear answers about what went wrong.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Mark Rendell shared his condolences and said the district is supporting students and staff.