Riyadh missile interception on Thursday leaves kindergarten, medical complex damaged
World
A ballistic missile was intercepted over Riyadh on Thursday, but falling fragments still damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex.
Saudi officials confirmed the incident online.
Houthis escalate conflict with Saudi Arabia
After a Houthi attack, pushing their ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia to new levels by hitting civilian spots.
This eight-month standoff has already caused flight cancelations and growing safety worries for people in Riyadh, as both sides stick to military action instead of talks.