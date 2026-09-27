Riyadh schools moving online for a week after Houthi strikes
World
Saudi Arabia is moving all Riyadh schools online for a week after a spike in missile and drone attacks from Yemen's Houthi group.
Parents received the news via email on Sunday as authorities responded to recent strikes targeting both Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.
Houthi attacks threaten Saudi infrastructure
Houthi attacks have ramped up since July, reaching beyond Yemen and putting Saudi cities and key sites at risk.
The conflict has triggered civil defense alerts, with Saudi forces staying on high alert to protect people and vital infrastructure.