Rohan Rane faces Paris trial for alleged online child exploitation
Rohan Rane, a 29-year-old from India, is facing trial in Paris for allegedly running an online network that targeted and exploited minors.
The trial began on Monday and includes serious charges like torture, organized extortion, and sharing child abuse material.
If found guilty, Rane could get life in prison.
Rohan Rane accused of leading CVLT
The investigation began after the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children reported online material involving a 12-year-old girl in November 2020.
Rane is accused of leading a Discord group called CVLT that reportedly pressured around 100 victims across several countries, including the United States, Britain, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Estonia, and the Netherlands, into self-harm and sexual acts.
The trial is being held privately to protect witnesses, with several victims testifying by video link.