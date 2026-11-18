Roman Gofman urges US Israel strikes amid election gridlock concerns
Israel's spy chief, Roman Gofman, is pushing for the US and Israel to team up on military strikes against Iran.
He brought this up during a recent trip to Washington, sharing Israeli intelligence and concerns with top US officials.
The timing isn't random: Israel is dealing with political gridlock after last month's inconclusive election and is worried the US might pull back its military presence in the region.
Gofman meets CIA Director John Ratcliffe
Gofman's visit was part of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's broader strategy as Israel faces uncertainty at home.
While Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss Iran, former Israeli minister Ron Dermer was also in the US making the case for action.
At the same time, Gulf leaders are urging caution, worried about possible Iranian retaliation if things escalate further.