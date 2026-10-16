Romanian man arrested after Bochum fire kills 3 Kerala students
World
A 41-year-old Romanian man has been arrested in Bochum after a fire killed three Indian students from Kerala, all in their 20s.
The suspect lived in the same building and reportedly has a history of assault and property offenses.
The fire started early Tuesday when strollers in the hallway were set on fire, blocking the only wooden staircase and escape route.
Residents jumped from windows, 5 hospitalized
The blaze forced many residents to jump out of windows to survive.
Five people were hospitalized with injuries, and even a cat was rescued from the chaos.
Police had responded to a dispute at this address on Sunday.