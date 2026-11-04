Roy Cooper wins North Carolina Senate, Democrats need 2 seats
World
Big news from the US Senate elections: Democrats just scored a major win in North Carolina, with Roy Cooper winning the North Carolina Senate race and will succeed Republican Thom Tillis.
This puts Democrats closer to taking back control of the Senate: they now need to flip two more seats from the Republicans's current majority.
Election results reflect frustration with Trump
There is a shift in the air: Jon Ossoff kept his seat in Georgia, and Chris Pappas made history as New Hampshire's first openly gay senator.
In Florida, Republican Ashley Moody narrowly beat Democrat Angie Nixon.
Overall, these results reflect growing frustration with President Donald Trump's policies.