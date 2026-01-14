Why UK's Royal Society has not revoked Elon Musk's fellowship

Paul Nurse, the President of the UK 's Royal Society, has defended the academy's decision not to take action against tech billionaire Elon Musk . The defense comes despite allegations that Musk violated the society's code of conduct by supporting cuts to US research funding as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Nurse said that fellows should only be expelled for fraud or other serious research defects.

Code review Nurse suggests review of code of conduct Nurse, who took over as the society's president for a second time last month, said that the code of conduct might need to be reviewed. He said, "We elect people for scientific achievement or delivery. And therefore my view is that we get rid of them if that turns out to be false or not correct." This statement indicates a possible reconsideration of the society's standards and practices.

AI controversy Musk's fellowship faces new scrutiny over AI tool Musk's fellowship has come under fresh scrutiny after it was revealed that his Grok AI tool on X can digitally remove clothing from images, including those of women and children. Some fellows have backed Nurse's stance, with Nobel laureate Professor Andre Geim saying expulsion is just "theater" and that even brilliant scientists can be awful people. He argued that focus should be on defending conditions for science in Britain rather than getting caught up in low-impact rows like this one.

Mixed reactions Support and criticism for defense of Musk Professor Frances Arnold, a Nobel laureate in chemical engineering, backed Nurse's defense. She said "widespread dislike of Musk's positions and behavior is not a basis for ejection." However, other fellows have disagreed with this view. One fellow said Nurse's comments discredited the society and mocked its code of conduct. They argued that if Musk's activities at DOGE and his AI tool aren't bringing science into disrepute, then what is.

