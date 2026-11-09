RRAG appeals to UN after Bangladesh denies Sheikh Hasina passport
Bangladesh's government has refused to give former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a passport, leaving her stuck in India since she was ousted in August 2024.
The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) is now asking the United Nations to help, saying this move breaks both international law and Bangladesh's own constitution.
Officials seek extradition under India treaty
Instead of letting Hasina come home, Bangladeshi officials say she must be extradited under a treaty with India.
RRAG director Suhas Chakma said, "Without backing of law imposition of restriction on the freedom of movement by an executive order will be unconstitutional," and "And there is no law in Bangladesh prohibiting the entry of its citizens," pointing out that Article 36 of the constitution guarantees citizens the right to return home.