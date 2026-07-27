₹44cr ransom paid, Indian-origin diamond trader abducted in Mali freed 

Ramani was abducted in April while he was in Mali to oversee a gold mining project.

Originally from Dhar village in Gujarat, he has been part of Surat's diamond industry since around 1980. In recent years, he had reportedly expanded his business interests into the mining sector, acquiring a gold mine in Mali.

After his release, he was taken to Bamako for preliminary medical checks.

However, he remains in Mali as local authorities continue their investigation into his kidnapping.