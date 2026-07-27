₹44cr ransom paid, Indian-origin diamond trader abducted in Mali freed
What's the story
Dhiru Ramani, a 75-year-old diamond businessman of Indian origin, has been released from captivity in Mali after his family paid a ransom of €4 million (approximately ₹44 crore). Initially, the kidnappers had demanded a sum of around ₹100 crore but eventually settled for the lower amount after negotiations by his family members who live in the United States.
Kidnapping saga
Ramani was abducted in April
Ramani was abducted in April while he was in Mali to oversee a gold mining project.
Originally from Dhar village in Gujarat, he has been part of Surat's diamond industry since around 1980. In recent years, he had reportedly expanded his business interests into the mining sector, acquiring a gold mine in Mali.
After his release, he was taken to Bamako for preliminary medical checks.
However, he remains in Mali as local authorities continue their investigation into his kidnapping.
Family efforts
Negotiations handled by Ramani's family
The negotiations for Ramani's release were handled solely by his family in the US without any help from Indian or American government agencies.
A relative told The Times of India that the family first verified his safety through a video call before agreeing to pay the ransom.
Despite being held captive for nearly three months, Ramani is in relatively good health.
Security issues
Malian authorities are still trying to identify the group
The case of Ramani has brought to light the growing security threats in Mali, where armed groups have increasingly targeted foreign nationals.
Around the time of his kidnapping, the Indian Embassy in Bamako had issued a security advisory asking Indian citizens to exercise caution and limit movement due to increased militant activity.
Malian authorities are still trying to identify the group behind Ramani's abduction as they continue their investigation into this high-profile kidnapping case.