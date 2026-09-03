'No country should help Tehran...': Rubio after India-Iran SCO meet
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned India and other nations against helping Iran evade American sanctions. The warning came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek. During an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show, Rubio was asked if New Delhi was looking to establish a new trade arrangement with Tehran. Rubio clarified that there is no trade deal between India and Iran.
Sanction concerns
No country should help Iran evade sanctions: Rubio
"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran," Rubio said but acknowledged that countries have the right to develop their own foreign policies.
However, he made it clear that no country should help Tehran evade sanctions.
He said, "No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon."
Bessent
Trump administration escalates economic campaign against Iran
The remarks come as the Trump administration escalates its economic campaign against Iran.
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced what he called "Operation Economic Outcast" to sever every economic lifeline that sustains Iran.
"President Trump has taken action that his predecessors have long deferred. Under his leadership, America is no longer managing the Iranian threat. We are ending it....Those who tether themselves to Tehran should expect to share in the isolation of a withering regime," he said.
Diplomatic discussions
PM Modi discusses Iran ties with Pezeshkian
PM Modi and Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek on Monday, where they discussed India-Iran relations, including plans to expand bilateral trade.
"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors," PM Modi said.
"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come," he said.
Diplomatic tensions
Pezeshkian thanks India
They also talked about the conflict in West Asia and maritime security.
"We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," Modi said.
Pezeshkian thanked India for its support and urged New Delhi to use its diplomatic ties to ease tensions in West Asia.
"From the very beginning...our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Pezeshkian said.