Russia accuses Estonia after December crossing closures and arson allegation
Things are heating up between Russia and Estonia.
After Estonia announced it's closing border crossings with Russia on December 1 for at least six months, Russia accused Estonia of hostile actions that are almost pushing both countries to open conflict.
The move follows claims that Russian security services tried (and failed) to set fire to an Estonian defense company, an accusation Moscow firmly denies.
Russia summons Estonian envoy amid denials
Russia called in Estonia's charge d'affaires in Moscow to protest, saying Estonia is just stirring up trouble and threatening Russian security.
On the flip side, Estonia shrugged off the accusations as baseless distractions, with its foreign minister saying Russia is just trying to shift focus from its own behavior.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says they're watching the situation closely and are ready to update defense plans if needed.