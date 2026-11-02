Russia and Ukraine hit by cyberattacks after Kherson truce ends
Right after a brief truce ended in Ukraine's Kherson region, both Russia and Ukraine were targeted by cyberattacks.
Russia said hackers took over its emergency-alert app to spread fake warnings, while Ukraine pointed fingers at Russian hackers for hitting their own systems.
All this comes as the longest cease-fire of the conflict wrapped up, with tensions quickly ramping back up.
Ukraine strikes Russian oil sites
The cyber chaos followed a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that had allowed some humanitarian aid into Russian-occupied areas.
With the truce over, Ukraine struck Russian oil sites in response to earlier attacks on its energy grid.
Meanwhile, both countries' emergency systems were compromised: Ukraine's air-raid alerts even sent out false radiation warnings.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are set for later this month, but for now, digital warfare seems to be adding fuel to an already tense situation.