Russia and Ukraine meet in Abu Dhabi for US talks
Russia and Ukraine are back at the table in Abu Dhabi for U.S.-brokered talks, trying to find a way forward after nearly five years of conflict.
It's the first time they've met since February, with Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov saying he reported that Wednesday would begin with three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.
Prisoner swaps dominate Russia Ukraine talks
This round is all about people: prisoner swaps and other humanitarian concerns are the main topics.
The Trump administration has to reckon with Democrats, who could demand more support for Ukraine, taking over the US Congress in January following the US midterm elections, while Russia faces economic struggles and Ukraine deals with attacks on its power grid.
President Zelenskyy called the latest meeting "constructive," but both sides still have big differences to work through.