Russia and Ukraine strikes kill 7 people, Zelenskyy seeks support
Things have gotten even more tense between Russia and Ukraine this weekend.
Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian cities on Saturday, killing four people and injuring several others, while President Zelenskyy called for stronger support from other countries.
At the same time, Ukraine launched drone strikes on Russia's Krasnodar region Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, which left three people dead and two injured.
Russia and Ukraine step up attacks
Russian strikes targeted a destroyed home in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy, while Kyiv saw injuries and a warehouse fire from drones.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's drones reportedly hit industrial sites in Russia, possibly an oil refinery, showing how both sides are stepping up attacks as talks to end the fighting remain stalled.
The humanitarian toll keeps rising as leaders call for more international help.