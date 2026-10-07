Russia backs India's comprehensive Ukraine ceasefire proposal amid global talks
Russia has thrown its support behind India's proposal for a Ukraine ceasefire, putting the spotlight on India's role in global peace talks.
Unlike other plans from Turkiye, Egypt, and the US India's is seen as the most comprehensive, so much so that Ukraine is prepared to consider an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, provided the arrangement covered attacks on energy and port infrastructure as well.
India seeks Black Sea safe passage
India isn't just calling for a pause in fighting. The plan asks for stopping attacks on energy sites, safe passage for grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and no more strikes on commercial ships.
Ukraine appreciates how this goes beyond a basic frontline truce, especially since control of the Black Sea matters so much for both sides' economies and strategies.
Kremlin welcomes India, prefers full peace
While Russia welcomes India's efforts, it says it prefers a full peace agreement over just stopping the fighting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was grateful for India's willingness to contribute and welcomed the ideas being put forward by New Delhi, while President Putin separately praised Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic push and said Modi has "very good ideas" for finding mutually acceptable solutions, showing how tough but important these negotiations are.