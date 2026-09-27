Russia claims drone strike hit Kyiv facility linked to Starlink
World
Russia claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a data center in Kyiv, targeting a facility linked to Starlink, the satellite internet system that's kept Ukraine online through the war.
The attack left five people injured across Kyiv and knocked out internet for many, even forcing a TV channel off-air.
This spot is key for military communications.
Starlink pivotal for Ukraine military operations
Starlink has been a lifeline for Ukraine's military, helping run everything from drone missions to basic communication when other networks fail.
Despite the attack, Ukrainian officials say their operations haven't taken a big hit yet.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is working with the US to boost Starlink's military uses, while Russia tries to develop its own rival tech.